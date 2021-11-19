UK says it will make Hamas a banned terrorist organization

LONDON -- The British government said Friday that it intends to ban the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The military wing of Hamas has been outlawed in the U.K. since 2001 but the organization as a whole is not proscribed.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is in charge of law and order issues, said on Twitter that she had 'acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety.'

She said the group 'has significant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry, as well as terrorist training facilities.'

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted that 'Hamas will be proscribed as a terrorist organization,' saying the move 'will help tackle the scourge of antisemitism.'

A ban, which must be approved by Parliament, would make it illegal in Britain to be a member of Hamas or to express support for the group.

Hamas, a Palestinian group that opposes Israel's existence, has governed the Gaza Strip since taking over the area in 2007, a year after it won a Palestinian election.

Hamas is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the U.S. and the European Union.