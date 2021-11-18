Curry and the Warriors face the Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors (12-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Cleveland. He's first in the the NBA averaging 28.7 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 4-3 in home games. Cleveland is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 46.6 points per game in the paint led by Jarrett Allen averaging 11.6.

The Warriors are 4-1 in road games. Golden State is the NBA leader with 29.2 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 17.3 points and 6.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Curry is scoring 28.7 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 101.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 48.8 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: out (ankle), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Allen: out (illness), Evan Mobley: out (elbow).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (rest), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Stephen Curry: day to day (hip), James Wiseman: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.