 

Comfortable BerrÃ­os skips free agency to stay with Blue Jays

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
By IAN HARISON
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/18/2021 2:48 PM

TORONTO -- Two months with the Toronto Blue Jays was enough to make JosÃ© BerrÃ­os change his mind about waiting one more year to reach free agency.

BerrÃ­os officially agreed to a seven-year, $131-million deal to stay with the Blue Jays Thursday. In doing so, the 27-year-old right-hander passed up the opportunity to hit the open market next winter.

 

A two-time All Star, BerrÃ­os said his decision was simplified by getting a brief taste of life in Toronto after the Blue Jays acquired him from Minnesota on July 30.

'That was enough to make this decision because of the way they treated me, the nice welcome they gave me,' BerrÃ­os said. 'The way I spent my last two months of the season here made it more easy and comfortable to make this decision.'

BerrÃ­os went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto, finishing 12-9 with a 3.52 ERA. The Blue Jays won 91 games, finishing one victory shy of a tie for a wild card berth in the competitive AL East.

An invigorated BerrÃ­os made it clear he didn't want to fall short again in 2022.

"I can promise we're going to do a lot of good things for the city,' he said. 'We're going to have a lot of fun.'

BerrÃ­os struck out a career-high 204 batters over 192 innings in 2021. He is 60-47 with a 4.04 ERA in six big league seasons.

BerrÃ­os said his wife visited him in Toronto after he was traded last summer, but said his three kids hadn't visited their new home until the deal was reached.

'They love the city,' he said. 'They ask me every day if we're going to play tonight.'

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said BerrÃ­os has 'one of the best reputations in baseball,' adding the contract represents 'a very big moment for this organization.

'Beyond that talent and that competitiveness and execution that you see on the field is one of the best human beings in the game,' Atkins said of BerrÃ­os. 'That is extremely powerful for this organization, what that means for players who will be his teammates today and in the future.'

Atkins said the Blue Jays started laying the groundwork for discussions on a new contract before the end of the regular season.

'When the season ended, it was one of the first phone calls we made,' Atkins said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

BerrÃ­os, who is from Puerto Rico, was taken 32nd overall by the Twins in the 2012 amateur draft. He has never been on the injured list in his six-year career, making 32 starts in each of the past three full seasons.

Atkins praised BerrÃ­os for being 'as consistent as any professional athlete in the world.'

'The dependability, the reliability of someone like JosÃ© is exceptionally powerful,' Atkins said. 'We obviously value that a great deal.'

This is the third $100-million-plus deal in Blue Jays history and the second in as many winters - Toronto signed outfielder George Springer to a six-year, $150-million contract last offseason.

Still, Atkins insisted that signing BerrÃ­os would not prevent Toronto from pursuing other free agents, including left-hander Robbie Ray, who won the AL Cy Young with the Blue Jays this season, and slugging infielder Marcus Semien.

'We are committed to continue to build upon that core,' Atkins said.

Outfielder Vernon Wells and the Blue Jays agreed to a $126 million, seven-year contract in 2006.

By pairing veterans such as Springer and BerrÃ­os alongside exciting young sluggers Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, Atkins said the emerging Blue Jays have seen a change in the way they're perceived among free agents.

'Now we're feeling like key players are courting us as much as we're courting players,' Atkins said.

