East St Louis shooting kills man, 25, injures 3 others
Updated 11/18/2021 7:35 AM
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. -- A shooting Wednesday in suburban St. Louis left a 25-year-old man dead and injured three other people, authorities said.
Cornelius Eiland of East St. Louis, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the shooting scene Wednesday evening in East St. Louis, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr., the Belleville News-Democrat reported.
A second person was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital with serious injuries and two other people were taken to area hospitals, Illinois State Police said. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Police have not released details of the shooting.
