Nichols tops 2K yards in C. Michigan win over Ball St.

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Lew Nichols III ran for three scores and 219 yards and Central Michigan piled up 567 yards of offense and beat Ball State 37-17 on Wednesday night.

Nichols topped 2,000-career rushing yards when he ran for 131 yards in the first half against the Cardinals.

 

After a 7-7 first quarter, Nichols scored on runs of 2 and 66 yards sandwiched around a 50-yard end-around by Kalil Pempleton.

Just before halftime, Drew Plitt led a 14-play, 81-yard drive for Ball State that ended with a 6-yard scoring pass to Yo'Heinz Tyler which reduced the Cardinals' deficit to 28-17.

Midway through the third, however, Central Michigan (7-4, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) put it out of reach when Nichols carried it in from the 1 finishing an eight-play, 55-yard drive.

Plitt threw for 170 yards for Ball State (5-6, 3-4).

