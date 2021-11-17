Northern Illinois 33, Buffalo 27, OT
BUFF_FG McNulty 32, 10:12.
NIU_FG Richardson 30, 8:28.
BUFF_McDuffie 1 run (McNulty kick), 5:29.
NIU_Rudolph 75 run (Richardson kick), 5:17.
NIU_A.Brown 47 run (Richardson kick), 11:53.
NIU_Ratkovich 7 run (Richardson kick), 7:37.
BUFF_Cook 22 run (McNulty kick), 3:06.
BUFF_Cook 13 pass from Myers (McNulty kick), 12:22.
NIU_FG Richardson 27, 4:58.
BUFF_FG McNulty 55, 1:10.
NIU_Ratkovich 25 run, :00.
___
|NIU
|BUFF
|First downs
|24
|19
|Total Net Yards
|500
|383
|Rushes-yards
|47-303
|52-221
|Passing
|197
|162
|Punt Returns
|1--3
|1-25
|Kickoff Returns
|3-40
|3-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-27-0
|16-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|1-4
|Punts
|2-53.0
|4-39.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-15
|2-23
|Time of Possession
|31:12
|28:48
___
RUSHING_N. Illinois, Rudolph 3-94, Ratkovich 11-75, A.Brown 3-66, Ducker 21-54, Lombardi 9-14. Buffalo, McDuffie 30-124, Myers 11-43, Cook 5-30, K.Marks 6-24.
PASSING_N. Illinois, Lombardi 17-27-0-197. Buffalo, Myers 16-23-0-162.
RECEIVING_N. Illinois, Tucker 10-89, Rudolph 4-80, Travis 2-21, Joiner 1-7. Buffalo, Gassett 5-52, D.Johnson 3-34, Q.Williams 3-17, Cook 2-18, McDuffie 1-27, Porter 1-8, Laborn 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N. Illinois, Richardson 41, Richardson 37. Buffalo, McNulty 42.