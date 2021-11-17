 

Northern Illinois 33, Buffalo 27, OT

 
First Quarter

BUFF_FG McNulty 32, 10:12.

Second Quarter

NIU_FG Richardson 30, 8:28.


BUFF_McDuffie 1 run (McNulty kick), 5:29.


NIU_Rudolph 75 run (Richardson kick), 5:17.

Third Quarter

NIU_A.Brown 47 run (Richardson kick), 11:53.


NIU_Ratkovich 7 run (Richardson kick), 7:37.


BUFF_Cook 22 run (McNulty kick), 3:06.

Fourth Quarter

BUFF_Cook 13 pass from Myers (McNulty kick), 12:22.


NIU_FG Richardson 27, 4:58.


BUFF_FG McNulty 55, 1:10.

First Overtime

NIU_Ratkovich 25 run, :00.



NIU BUFF
First downs 24 19
Total Net Yards 500 383
Rushes-yards 47-303 52-221
Passing 197 162
Punt Returns 1--3 1-25
Kickoff Returns 3-40 3-30
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-27-0 16-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 1-4
Punts 2-53.0 4-39.75
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 2-15 2-23
Time of Possession 31:12 28:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N. Illinois, Rudolph 3-94, Ratkovich 11-75, A.Brown 3-66, Ducker 21-54, Lombardi 9-14. Buffalo, McDuffie 30-124, Myers 11-43, Cook 5-30, K.Marks 6-24.


PASSING_N. Illinois, Lombardi 17-27-0-197. Buffalo, Myers 16-23-0-162.


RECEIVING_N. Illinois, Tucker 10-89, Rudolph 4-80, Travis 2-21, Joiner 1-7. Buffalo, Gassett 5-52, D.Johnson 3-34, Q.Williams 3-17, Cook 2-18, McDuffie 1-27, Porter 1-8, Laborn 1-6.


MISSED FIELD GOALS_N. Illinois, Richardson 41, Richardson 37. Buffalo, McNulty 42.

