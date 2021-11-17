 

Deere workers approve 3rd contract offer, will end strike

  • FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. The farm equipment manufacturer reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday, Oct. 30, with the United Auto Workers union. But a UAW strike that began Oct. 14 will continue -- and details of the proposed contract will not be released -- while workers study the terms of the agreement in advance of a vote.

  • Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. About 10,000 UAW workers have gone on strike against John Deere since last Thursday at plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

  • Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. About 10,000 UAW workers have gone on strike against John Deere since last Thursday at plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

By JOSH FUNK
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/17/2021 9:18 PM

Deere workers approved a new contract Wednesday that will deliver 10% raises immediately and end a monthlong strike for more than 10,000 employees.

The United Auto Workers union members voted 61% in favor of the deal with the tractor maker. It was the third vote on a contract offer. Two weeks ago workers rejected an offer that was strikingly similar to the one approved Wednesday. This latest proposal made only modest changes to the details of Deere's internal incentive pay plan.

 

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the company and union will work out the details of when to return to work.

The new contract covers 12 plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas where the Moline, Illinois-based company's iconic John Deere green agricultural and construction equipment is made.

The workers have been on strike since Oct. 14.

