Magic announce plan to grant $3 million to nonprofits

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic announced a plan Tuesday to give $3 million in grants to 30 nonprofit organizations, doing so to commemorate the DeVos family's 30 years of owning the franchise.

The grants will be distributed over the next 18 months, and the selected organizations will also be invited to speak directly to Magic fans about their efforts. The team said it will choose to invest in 'people and projects impacting youth, essential needs for families, and community enrichment across Central Florida.'

The first grant recipient will be the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.

Orlando began playing in the NBA in 1989. The DeVos family agreed to purchase the team in September 1991 for $85 million from real estate developer William duPont III.

