Algeria, Nigeria scrape through to World Cup playoffs

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez is tackled by a Burkina Faso player during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso at the Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida, Algeria, Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Associated Press

Burkina Faso's Adama Guira, center, passes the ball during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso at the Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida, Algeria, Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Associated Press

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez is congratulated by teammates after he scored his side opening goal the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso at the Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida, Algeria, Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Associated Press

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez runs after scoring his side opening goal the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso at the Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida, Algeria, Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Associated Press

Burkina Faso's Edmond Tapsoba kicks the ball past Algeria's Islam Slimani during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso at the Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida, Algeria, Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- African champion Algeria and Nigeria scraped through to the playoffs in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday after both were held to home draws but clinched the point they needed to progress.

Algeria twice led against Burkina Faso, which would have taken the top spot in Group A and the playoff place with a win.

Riyad Mahrez gave the Algerians a 21st-minute lead by sweeping in a cross that eluded everyone and fell to the Manchester City forward in front of goal. Sofiane Feghouli got the second in the 68th.

But Burkina Faso twice pulled level. Issoufou Dayo's penalty made it 2-2 in the 84th minute after Lamine Ouattara was chopped down on a counterattack, leading to a highly nervous finish for Algeria in Blida.

The African Cup champion held on to advance to the 10-team playoffs in March and kept alive its chance of playing at the World Cup in Qatar next year.

Nigeria also faced a do-or-die final group game against Cape Verde, which needed to beat the three-time African champion to keep its campaign alive.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen put Nigeria 1-0 up in the first minute but Stopira equalized within five minutes and Nigeria had to fight for the rest of the game for the point that took it through as Group C winner.

Only the 10 group winners progress to the playoffs, where the five African teams to go to the World Cup will be decided.

Algeria and Nigeria joined Mali, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Morocco and Congo, which had already advanced to the playoffs. The last two teams will be decided later Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports