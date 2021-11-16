No. 3 Maryland routs Mount St. Mary's

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Angel Reese scored 18 points and had a career-high 15 rebounds, Mimi Collins scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Ashley Owusu had 16 as No. 3 Maryland rolled to a 98-57 win over Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday night.

Katie Benzan had 14 points and eight assists. Chloe Bibby added 13 points and nine rebounds. and Shyanne Sellers had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Mount St. Mary's was led by Aryna Taylor's 21. Kendall Bresee had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Maryland (4-0) scored the game's first 16 points and didn't allow a field goal until Taylor hit a 3-pointer with 2:13 left in the first quarter.

Mount St. Mary's (1-2), which rolled over Division III Valley Forge 102-15 on Saturday, had no answer for bigger, more athletic Maryland.

No. 4 INDIANA 72, NORFOLK STATE 42

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mackenzie Holmes and Aleksa Gulbe each scored 22 points to help No. 4 Indiana rout Norfolk State.

Holmes, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, scored 18 of her points in the first half. The Hoosiers (3-0) only led 22-21 in the second quarter before they scored the final 17 points of the half to go into the break up 18.

Indiana, which moved up to No. 4 in the poll on Monday for the school's best ranking ever, committed 22 turnovers but only allowed 23 points off them.

Norfolk State (2-2) was led by Deja Frances, who scored 12 points for the Spartans. Norfolk State shot just 25% from the field.

No. 10 LOUISVILLE 98, BELLARMINE 57

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Emily Engstler scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Louisville, which earned its first victory of the season in a rout over Bellarmine.

The Cardinals (1-1) never trailed in the contest and put the game away early thanks to a 13-0 run midway through the first quarter that let them build a 24-7 lead with 2:21 left in the period.

The lead would grow throughout the first half to a 48-14 halftime lead. By then, Engstler, a Syracuse transfer, already had her first double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds).

The Knights (0-2) shot just 14.9% against their crosstown rivals.

No. 13 MICHIGAN 73, UMASS LOWELL 54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naz Hillmon scored 19 points, Emily Kiser had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Michigan beat UMass Lowell.

Hillmon scored seven straight Michigan points in the second quarter, Kiser scored their next seven, and the Wolverines led 39-26 at the break.

Hillmon scored the first four points of the third quarter to start Michigan's 20-2 run. Six different Michigan players scored during the run.

Maddie Nolan added 18 points, making a career-high 6 of 7 3-pointers for Michigan (3-0).

Jaliena Sanchez scored nine points for UMass Lowell (1-2)

No. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 86, ST FRANCIS, Pa. 33

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- Esmery Martinez had 19 points and seven rebounds, Kirsten Deans added 18 points and seven steals, and No. 22 West Virginia beat St. Francis (Pa.) 86-33 on Tuesday night.

West Virginia scored the first 14 points of the game to start a 20-1 run through the opening seven minutes. Martinez had seven points and five rebounds in the first quarter, and West Virginia led 27-8.

West Virginia held St. Francis to just two made field goals in the third quarter, and closed on a 14-0 run to extend its lead to 47 points.

Yemiyah Morris scored 12 points, and Ja'Naiya Quinerly and Kari Niblack added 10 apiece for West Virginia (1-0).

