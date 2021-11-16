Notre Dame 70, High Point 61
Updated 11/16/2021 10:17 PM
Halftime_High Point 33-32. 3-Point Goals_High Point 7-19 (J.Wright 3-6, House 2-4, Austin 2-7, Caraher 0-2), Notre Dame 6-31 (Laszewski 2-5, Wertz 1-3, Goodwin 1-6, Ryan 1-6, Hubb 1-8, Wesley 0-3). Rebounds_High Point 30 (Peterson 7), Notre Dame 47 (Laszewski 16). Assists_High Point 9 (Austin 3), Notre Dame 13 (Hubb 5). Total Fouls_High Point 17, Notre Dame 17.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.