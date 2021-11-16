Airbus receives order for up to 33 new aircraft to Kuwait's Jazeera Airways in deal valued over $3.3 billion
Posted11/16/2021 7:00 AM
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Airbus receives order for up to 33 new aircraft to Kuwait's Jazeera Airways in deal valued over $3.3 billion.
