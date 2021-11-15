 

Steffen earns US No. 1 goalkeeper job, will start at Jamaica

  • United States' Zack Steffen reacts after defeating Mexico 2-0 during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati.

    United States' Zack Steffen reacts after defeating Mexico 2-0 during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

  • United States' Zack Steffen (1) collects the ball on a shot by Mexico during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The U.S. won 2-0.

    United States' Zack Steffen (1) collects the ball on a shot by Mexico during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The U.S. won 2-0. Associated Press

  • U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen yells to teammates during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Mexico, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati.

    U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen yells to teammates during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Mexico, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

 
By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/15/2021 3:23 PM

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Zack Steffen has earned the No. 1 goalkeeper position on the U.S. national team and will start his third straight World Cup qualifier when the Americans play Jamaica on Tuesday night.

Coach Gregg Berhalter said Monday that Steffen's superior footwork and ability to aid possession were the decisive factors.

 

Berhalter said star Christian Pulisic will play a role in the match, the start of the second half of qualifying, but he wasn't sure whether the 23-year-old attacker will start.

The U.S. leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 14 points, ahead of Mexico on goal difference, followed by Canada with 13 and Panama with 11. The top three nations qualify.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 