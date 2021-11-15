2 people shot while loading ATM in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Two people loading an ATM in Chicago were shot during a robbery Monday, authorities said.

The victims, a man and a woman, were part of an armored truck team. They were loading an ATM on the city's South Side when gunmen demanded the cash, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing police.

They had significant injuries and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No other details were immediately available.