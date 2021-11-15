Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 4.50 cents at $8.19 a bushel; Dec. corn was unchanged at $5.73 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 4.50 cents at $7.2650 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 30.50 cents at $12.4775 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .42 cent at $1.3165 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .90 cent at $1.5575 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.7547 a pound.