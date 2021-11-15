Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.
Updated 11/15/2021 11:10 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 4.50 cents at $8.19 a bushel; Dec. corn was unchanged at $5.73 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 4.50 cents at $7.2650 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 30.50 cents at $12.4775 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was off .42 cent at $1.3165 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .90 cent at $1.5575 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.7547 a pound.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.