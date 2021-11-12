Kontaveit beats Pliskova to advance from group at WTA Finals

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia returns a shot to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during a match of the Mexican Tennis WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Associated Press

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, returns a shot to Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic, during a Mexican Tennis WTA Finals match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Associated Press

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic serves the ball to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, during a Mexican Tennis WTA Finals match, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Associated Press

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia smiles during a Mexican Tennis WTA Finals match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Associated Press

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Anett Kontaveit stretched her winning streak to 12 matches by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 on Friday to secure a spot in the semifinals at the WTA Finals.

The 25-year-old Estonian now has won 28 of her last 30 matches, including her title run at Ostrava. Prior to that strecth she had a 19-13 record for the year.

'I've really been enjoying being on court, just having a good time. I think that's been the main thing why I've been doing so well. I do feel like I can take on everyone,' Kontaveit said.

Kontaveit, who soared from No. 30 in the rankings into the top 10 since she started working with Dimitry Tursunov at the Cincinnati Masters, clinched a spot in the tournamentÂ´s final four although first place in her round-robin group was still up for grabs.

'I think each win towards the end of the year just gave me a little bit of more confidence," Kontaveit said. "The balls just started rolling. I've been taking some good advice from my new coach as well. I think he's brought some good, new energy to the team.'

Barbora Krejcikova was playing GarbiÃ±e Muguruza in the late match. The third-seeded Pliskova is 1-1 in the tournament but still has a chance of advancing.

Kontaveit only edged Ons Jabeur for the last spot in the season-ending championship by beating Simona Halep in the final of the Transylvania Open last month.

In doubles, the second seeded team of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibihara defeated Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs 6-4, 7-6 (5). The Japanese pair will qualify for the semifinals if No. 7 seeds Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac beat Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai.

The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara for this year only, with the event scheduled to return to Shenzhen, China in 2022.

