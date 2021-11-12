Louisiana board pardons Homer Plessy, namesake of 1896 Supreme Court 'œseparate but equal' ruling affirming segregation
Updated 11/12/2021 10:23 AM
NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana board pardons Homer Plessy, namesake of 1896 Supreme Court 'separate but equal' ruling affirming segregation.
