Steven Gerrard hired as Aston Villa manager

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard directs his team from the touchline during the UEFA Europa League against Bondby at the Ibrox Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Associated Press

Rangers' head coach Steven Gerrard during the Europa League group A soccer match between Brondby IF and Rangers FC at Brondby Stadium in Copenhagen, Thursday, Nov, 4, 2021. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, England -- Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was hired as Aston Villa manager on Thursday.

Gerrard has left Rangers, which he led to the Scottish league title last season.

Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was fired on Sunday with Villa having lost five straight games in the English Premier League.

___

