Defending NCAA champion Stanford routs Morgan State 91-36

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer calls out to the team during the second half against Morgan State in an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Stanford won 91-36. Associated Press

Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) shoots a 3-pointer over Morgan State guard Jayla Atmore (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Stanford won 91-36. Associated Press

Stanford guard Hannah Jump (33) celebrates with teammates after making a 3-pointer against Morgan State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Stanford won 91-36. Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. -- Francesca Belibi scored 12 points, Lexie Hull added 11 points and defending NCAA champion Stanford beat Morgan State 91-36 on Thursday in its season opener.

Cameron Brink had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the third-ranked Cardinal. Stanford scored 47 bench points and 14 out of 15 players scored.

Adia Brisker scored 22 points for Morgan State (0-2).

NO. 7 BAYLOR 81, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 54

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith had 21 points with 16 rebounds, Ja'mee Asberry added 17 points with five 3-pointers and Baylor beat Texas-Arlington.

Asberry, the junior transfer from Oklahoma State, put the Bears (2-0) ahead to stay with a tiebreaking layup just 1:38 before halftime.

Starr Jacobs scored 14 points, all in the first half for the Lady Mavs in their opener.

NO. 9 IOWA 91, SAMFORD 54

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Monika Czinano scored 20 points, Caitlin Clark added 19 and Iowa routed Samford 91-54 on Thursday night.

Iowa (2-0) led just 20-12 with 1:32 left in the first quarter before closing the half on a 27-10 run started by Clark with her first field goal.

Andrea Cournoyer led Samford with 15 points in its opener.