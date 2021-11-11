Missouri man convicted of murder for 2019 killing of wife whose remains were found buried in park more than a year later
Updated 11/11/2021 8:34 PM
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri man convicted of murder for 2019 killing of wife whose remains were found buried in park more than a year later.
