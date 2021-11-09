Oklahoma court overturns $465M opioid ruling against J&J
Updated 11/9/2021 11:44 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state's public nuisance law.
The court ruled in a 5-1 decision that the district court in 2019 was wrong to find that New Jersey-based J&J violated the state's public nuisance statute. It also rejected the state's appeal to increase the damage award.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.