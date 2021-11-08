 

Winnipeg Jets to host St. Louis Blues Tuesday

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/8/2021 7:00 AM

St. Louis Blues (7-2-1, second in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (6-3-2, third in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -107, Blues -113; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the St. Louis Blues.

Winnipeg finished 30-23-3 overall with a 13-13-2 record at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Jets compiled a .911 save percentage while giving up 2.5 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.

St. Louis went 27-20-9 overall with a 15-9-4 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Blues scored 167 total goals last season while collecting 293 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Jets: Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (illness).

Blues: Ville Husso: day to day (health protocols), Torey Krug: day to day (health protocols), Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body), Kyle Clifford: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 