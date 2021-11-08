Winnipeg Jets to host St. Louis Blues Tuesday

St. Louis Blues (7-2-1, second in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (6-3-2, third in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -107, Blues -113; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the St. Louis Blues.

Winnipeg finished 30-23-3 overall with a 13-13-2 record at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Jets compiled a .911 save percentage while giving up 2.5 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.

St. Louis went 27-20-9 overall with a 15-9-4 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Blues scored 167 total goals last season while collecting 293 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Jets: Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (illness).

Blues: Ville Husso: day to day (health protocols), Torey Krug: day to day (health protocols), Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body), Kyle Clifford: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.