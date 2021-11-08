Seattle visits Vegas, looks to stop road skid

Seattle Kraken (4-7-1, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-6-0, sixth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -148, Kraken +123; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hits the road against Vegas looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Golden Knights are 2-2-0 against division opponents. Vegas serves 7.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Keegan Kolesar leads them averaging 1.2.

The Kraken are 0-3-0 against the rest of their division. Seattle is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Jordan Eberle with six.

Vegas defeated Seattle 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 12. Max Pacioretty scored two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 12 total points for the Golden Knights, five goals and seven assists. Shea Theodore has four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Jaden Schwartz leads the Kraken with six total assists and has 8 points. Eberle has six goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.9 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Kraken: Jared McCann: day to day (health protocols), Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.