Flames host the Sharks following shutout win

San Jose Sharks (6-4-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (7-1-3, second in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -191, Sharks +160; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts the San Jose Sharks after the Flames shut out New York 6-0. Jacob Markstrom earned the victory in the net for Calgary after collecting 22 saves.

The Flames are 0-1-3 in Western Conference games. Calgary is third in the Western Conference recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Sharks are 0-0-0 against the rest of their division. San Jose ranks seventh in the Western Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.2 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 10 assists and has 14 points this season. Elias Lindholm has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Logan Couture leads the Sharks with a plus-seven in 10 games this season. Timo Meier has 10 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-0-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Sharks: Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (health protocols), Radim Simek: out (covid-19 protocol), Jake Middleton: out (covid-19 protocol), Erik Karlsson: day to day (health protocols), Santeri Hatakka: day to day (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (covid-19 protocol), Timo Meier: day to day (health protocols), Kevin Labanc: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.