Portland set for road matchup with the Clippers

By Associated Press
Posted11/8/2021 7:00 AM

Portland Trail Blazers (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

 

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles finished 27-15 in Western Conference action and 26-10 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 107.8 points per game and shoot 46.4% from the field last season.

Portland went 42-30 overall and 23-19 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point distance last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won 111-92 in the last matchup on Oct. 30. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 25 points, and Paul George led the Clippers with 42 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (rest), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Trail Blazers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

