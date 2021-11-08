 

Brooklyn set for road matchup with the Bulls

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/8/2021 7:00 AM

Brooklyn Nets (7-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Chicago went 31-40 overall and 21-21 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 111.7 points per game and shoot 47.3% from the field last season.

Brooklyn finished 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Nets gave up 114.1 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), James Johnson: out (knee), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

