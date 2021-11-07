West Ham bans 2 fans over anti-Semitic song on plane to game
Updated 11/7/2021 12:05 PM
LONDON -- West Ham has banned two supporters who were filmed singing an anti-Semitic song as a Jewish man walked down the aisle to take his seat on a plane.
A video was posted on social media on Thursday showing fans on a flight to Belgium singing the offensive song. The fans on the flight were on their way to watch West Ham play Belgian side Genk in the Europa League.
Police have arrested two men on suspicion of hate crimes as they flew back to England.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.