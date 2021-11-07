Pacers hold off Kings for first win in Sacramento since 2018

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) slaps the ball away from Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Associated Press

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) loses the ball while being defended by Indiana Pacers guard Brad Wanamaker (10) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Associated Press

Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) defends against Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Associated Press

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, front left, defends against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Caris LeVert scored 22 points and the Indiana Pacers held on after blowing a 15-point lead, beating the Sacramento Kings 94-91 on Sunday night.

Domontas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help Indiana to its first win in Sacramento since 2018. T.J. McConnell added 17 points and Chris Duarte scored 15.

Harrison Barnes scored 22 points for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield scored 17 apiece.

Sacramento trailed most of the game before opening the fourth quarter with an 11-1 run and taking a three-point lead. Indiana responded with 10 straight points.

McConnell's bucket down low put the Pacers up 93-88 before Haliburton's 3-pointer cut the gap to two points with 1:28 remaining.

The teams exchanged multiple misses, and Haliburton missed the rim on a deep 3-point attempt late before McConnell made one of two free throws with 2.5 seconds left. The Pacers then intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass attempt.

Two nights after setting a franchise record with 22 3-pointers, the Kings shot 10 of 34 beyond the arc.

Hield ended the first quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt line. Hield stole the ball as Indiana was setting up for a final shot, then spun around a defender before launching his shot.

The Kings made another late shot before halftime, when Haliburton's layup with six-tenths of a second remaining cut the Pacers' lead to 48-43.

TIP-INS

Pacers: LeVert scored 11 points in the third quarter. '» Sabonis got hit in the face by an elbow from teammate Goga Bitadze when both were attempting to block a layup attempt. Sabonis was shaken up, but remained in the game. '» Malcolm Brogdon missed his second straight game due to non-COVID illness.

Kings: Sacramento scored 43 points in the first half, 31 fewer than it put up before halftime two nights earlier against Charlotte. '» Marvin Bagley III, the second overall pick in 2018, did not play because of coach's decision for the ninth time this season. '» Before the game, the Kings recalled guard Jahmi'us Ramsey from their G League affiliate in nearby Stockton.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Play the Nuggets on Wednesday. Denver has beaten Indiana twice this season and is going for its first season sweep of the Pacers since 2016-17.

Kings: Play the Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento won the first game between the teams earlier this season in Phoenix.

___

