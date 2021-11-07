China's export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion
Posted11/7/2021 7:00 AM
BEIJING -- China's export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday.
The trade surplus was $84.5 billion, higher than the $66.8 billion in September.
The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating.
China's economy has been buffeted by COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions that have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production.
Exports, which were up 28.1 percent in September, totaled $300.2 billion last month. Imports were $215.7 billion.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.