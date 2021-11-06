Los Angeles Lakers travel to take on the Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers (5-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -5

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Lakers.

Portland finished 23-19 in Western Conference play and 20-16 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game last season, 17.8 from the free throw line and 47.1 from deep.

Los Angeles finished 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers averaged 109.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.0 last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: None listed.

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (thumb), Dwight Howard: day to day (neck), Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.