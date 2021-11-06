North Dakota stages comeback, tops Youngstown State, 24-21

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Tommy Schuster fired a 16-yard touchdown pass to Garett Maag and Otis Weah ran 43 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and North Dakota rallied from 11 down late to beat Youngstown State, 24-21, Saturday in the first meeting between the schools since 1962.

The Penguins got to midfield on their final possession, but Devon Krzanowski and Ben McNaboe combined on a fourth-down sack of Demeatric Crenshaw with 4:20 left and the Fighting Hawks were able to run out the clock.

Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a five-yard run in the first quarter and Christian Turner crashed in from the 1 to give Youngstown State a 14-7 first-quarter lead.

Crenshaw capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive going in from the 1 with 10:05 remaining and Youngstown State (2-6, 1-5 Missouri Valley) led 21-10. But the Fighting Hawks (4-5, 2-4) forced a three-and-out and stopped the Penguins on fourth down in their final two possessions.

Schuster finished 23 of 35 for 191 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Weah carried 14 times for 90 yards and a score.

McLaughlin ran for 122 yards on 18 carries for the Penguins and Crenshaw added another 18 carries for 60 yards .

