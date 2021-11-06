Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone; scores feared dead

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone -- Scores of people were feared dead near Sierra Leone's capital after an oil tanker exploded at a gas station while large crowds had gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said.

The explosion took place early Saturday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.

President Julius Maada Bio, who was in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks Saturday, deplored the 'horrendous loss of life."

'My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,' he tweeted.