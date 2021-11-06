 

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone; scores feared dead

 
By CLARENCE ROY-MACAULAY
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/6/2021 7:00 AM

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone -- Scores of people were feared dead near Sierra Leone's capital after an oil tanker exploded at a gas station while large crowds had gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said.

The explosion took place early Saturday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.

 

President Julius Maada Bio, who was in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks Saturday, deplored the 'horrendous loss of life."

'My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,' he tweeted.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 