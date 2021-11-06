Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone; scores feared dead
Posted11/6/2021 7:00 AM
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone -- Scores of people were feared dead near Sierra Leone's capital after an oil tanker exploded at a gas station while large crowds had gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said.
The explosion took place early Saturday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.
President Julius Maada Bio, who was in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks Saturday, deplored the 'horrendous loss of life."
'My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,' he tweeted.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.