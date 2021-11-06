Deaths of couple in Indiana home treated as homicides

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. -- A southwestern Indiana couple has been found dead in their home.

A relative was checking on the welfare of the husband and wife when their bodies were discovered about 8:15 a.m. Saturday in Mount Vernon, state police said.

Police found signs of foul play and the deaths were being treated as homicides. Their names were not released Saturday.

Autopsies were expected to be performed Sunday.

Mount Vernon is just southwest of Evansville.