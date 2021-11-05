Portland faces Austin FC after Blanco's 2-goal game

Austin FC (9-20-4, 24th in the ) vs. Portland Timbers (16-13-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -146, Austin FC +357, Draw +307; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Blanco leads Portland into a matchup with Austin FC fresh off of a two-goal outing against Real Salt Lake.

The Timbers are 10-4-2 in home games. Portland has 36 assists on 53 goals scored.

Austin FC is 2-12-2 on the road. Austin FC has 22 of its 35 goals in the first half of games.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season. Austin FC won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Mora has 11 goals and four assists for Portland. Dairon Asprilla has five goals over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

Diego Fagundez has seven goals and four assists for Austin FC this season. Sebastian Driussi has three goals over the past 10 games for Austin FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.5 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Austin FC: 4-6-0, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, five shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured).

Austin FC: Matt Besler (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Rodney Redes (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.