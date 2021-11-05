Xavi HernÃ¡ndez's Qatari club has agreed to let him become Barcelona's next coach upon payment of release clause
Posted11/5/2021 7:00 AM
BARCELONA, Spain -- Xavi HernÃ¡ndez's Qatari club has agreed to let him become Barcelona's next coach upon payment of release clause.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.