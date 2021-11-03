Grains lower, livestock mixed.
Updated 11/3/2021 10:00 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 11 cents at $7.8225 a bushel; Dec. corn declined 12.25 cents at $5.6775 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 1.25 cents at $7.4525 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 4 cents at $12.3850 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was up 2.42 cents at $1.3202 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose 3.77 cents at $1.5887 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .50 cent at $.7472 a pound.
