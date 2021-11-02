This Date in Baseball

Nov. 3

1926 - Ty Cobb resigned as Detroit manager and announced his retirement from baseball.

1934 - Mickey Cochrane of Detroit beat Triple Crown winner Lou Gehrig for the American League MVP award. Dizzy Dean of St. Louis, with a 30-7 record, was named NL MVP.

1953 - The sacrifice fly rule was reinstated. A sac fly would not be charged as an at-bat.

1953 - Despite winning the Triple Crown, Boston's Ted Williams finished second in American League Most Valuable voting, 21 votes behind New York Yankee second baseman Joe Gordon.

1965 - Sandy Koufax of Los Angeles won the Cy Young award with a unanimous vote. Koufax went 26-8 with a 2.04 ERA and a record 382 strikeouts.

1970 - Bob Gibson of St. Louis won the National League Cy Young Award. The Cardinals pitcher finished with a 23-7 record.

1981 - Rollie Fingers of the Milwaukee Brewers won the American League Cy Young award. Fingers, the first reliever to win the AL award, had 28 saves and a 1.04 ERA and collected 22 of 28 first-place votes.

1987 - Oakland's Mark McGwire won the American League Rookie of the Year unanimously. McGwire set a rookie record with 49 home runs.

2006 - Pitcher Greg Maddux won his 16th Gold Glove, tying the record shared by pitcher Jim Kaat and third baseman Brooks Robinson.

