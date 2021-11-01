This Date in Baseball

Nov. 2

1913 - St. Louis Browns manager George Stovall became the first to jump to the Federal League, signing to manage Kansas City.

1934 - William Heydler resigned as NL president because of poor health.

1937 - Detroit second baseman Charlie Gehringer, who led the American League in batting with a .371 average, was the league's most valuable player.

1938 - Jimmie Foxx of the Boston Red Sox won his third American League MVP award. Foxx hit 50 homers and drove in 175 runs while batting .349 with 139 runs scored. He won in 1932 and 1933 with the Philadelphia A's.

1950 - Philadelphia's Jim Konstanty became the first pitcher in eight years to win the National League MVP award.

1960 - Roger Maris beat teammate Mickey Mantle by three votes, 225-222, to win the second closest American League MVP vote. The closest MVP race occurred in 1947, when Joe DiMaggio edged Ted Williams by a single vote.

1971 - Baltimore's Pat Dobson pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Yomiuri Giants. It was the first no-hitter in Japanese-American exhibition history.

1972 - Steve Carlton, a 27-game winner for the last-place 59-97 Philadelphia Phillies, was the unanimous winner of the National League Cy Young award winner. Carlton went 27-10 with a 1.97 ERA and accounted for 46 percent of the team's wins.

1974 - The Atlanta Braves traded Hank Aaron to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Dave May.

2009 - Chase Utley hit two home runs to raise his World Series total to a record-tying five, Cliff Lee won again and the Philadelphia Phillies staved off elimination with an 8-6 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 5. Utley hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the first off A.J. Burnett and added a solo shot in the seventh. He joined Reggie Jackson as the only players to hit five home runs in a single World Series.

