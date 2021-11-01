Alabama State fires head football coach Donald Hill-Eley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama State has fired football coach Donald Hill-Eley two days after the Hornets' latest loss to rival Alabama A&M.

Alabama State athletic director Dr. Jason Cable announced the 'change in leadership' on Monday. Defensive coordinator Travis Pearson will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season, starting with Saturday's game at Prairie View A&M.

Hill-Eley went 20-21 in four-plus seasons after taking over following an 0-5 start in 2017. The Hornets went 5-1 the rest of the way, earning him the promotion.

Alabama State lost for the fourth consecutive season to Alabama A&M, falling 42-28 in last weekend's Magic City Classic.

'We want to thank coach Eley for his seven years of service and commitment to Alabama State and wish him the best in the future,' Cable said in a statement.

