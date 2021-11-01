Blackhawks F Patrick Kane leaves NHL's COVID-19 protocol

 

  Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

    Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Associated Press

 
Updated 11/1/2021 11:06 AM

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Matt Meacham also have left the protocol.

 

The move means Kane is cleared to play when Chicago tries for its first win of the season Monday night against the Ottawa Senators.

Kane entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Oct. 23. He has one goal and four assists in five games this season.

The use of the COVID-19 list doesn't necessarily mean Kane or the coaches tested positive. They could have been deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive. The team was 100% vaccinated at the start of training camp.

Forwards Henrik Borgstrom and Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Riley Stillman remain in the protocol.

___

