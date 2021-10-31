Minnesota tops Sporting KC 2-1 on Reynoso PK

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (17) and Minnesota United midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (6) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Associated Press

Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) and Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton (11) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (5) and Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS -- Emanuel Reynoso's penalty kick in the 37th minute was the difference as Minnesota strengthened its playoff potential with a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

It was the first successful penalty kick of the season for Minnesota, which moved into fifth place in the Western Division.

Entering the match in eighth place, the Loons (13-11-9) conceded a goal in the eighth minute when Johnny Russell's header from the back post found the foot of Khiry Shelton for the close range score.

Minnesota got that back from Franco Fragapane in the 20th minute as he volleyed a loose ball at the 18 into the net.

The penalty came after Emanuel Reynoso made a nice touch in the box and was tripped by Ilie Sanchez as he followed the ball.

Kansas City (17-8-7) remained tied with Seattle at the top of the West but now the Sounders have a game in hand.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports