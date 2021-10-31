Rapids move into 3-way tie for West lead, beating Dynamo 1-0

HOUSTON -- Dominique Badji scored in the 58th minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamos 1-0 on Sunday to tie Sporting Kansas City and Seattle for the Western Conference lead.

Badji accepted a pass just inside the box and turned to left foot it low into the far corner, helping the Rapids improve to 16-7-10. Will Yarbrough made six saves for his 13th shutout of the season.

Houston (6-15-12) has lost four straight to Colorado.

MINNESOTA UNIRTED 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Franco Fragapane and Emanuel Reynoso scored in Minnesota's victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Minnesota (13-11-9) jumped from eighth to fifth in the Western Conference.

Khiry Shelton scored for Kansas City (17-8-7).

NASHVILLE 1, ORLANDO CITY 1, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hany Mukhtar tied it for Nashville early in the second half, preventing Orlando City from clinching a playoff spot.

Daryl Dike scored in the 18th minute for Orlando (12-9-12). Nashville (12-4-17) is second in the Eastern Conference.