Rapids move into 3-way tie for West lead, beating Dynamo 1-0
HOUSTON -- Dominique Badji scored in the 58th minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamos 1-0 on Sunday to tie Sporting Kansas City and Seattle for the Western Conference lead.
Badji accepted a pass just inside the box and turned to left foot it low into the far corner, helping the Rapids improve to 16-7-10. Will Yarbrough made six saves for his 13th shutout of the season.
Houston (6-15-12) has lost four straight to Colorado.
MINNESOTA UNIRTED 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Franco Fragapane and Emanuel Reynoso scored in Minnesota's victory over Sporting Kansas City.
Minnesota (13-11-9) jumped from eighth to fifth in the Western Conference.
Khiry Shelton scored for Kansas City (17-8-7).
NASHVILLE 1, ORLANDO CITY 1, TIE
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hany Mukhtar tied it for Nashville early in the second half, preventing Orlando City from clinching a playoff spot.
Daryl Dike scored in the 18th minute for Orlando (12-9-12). Nashville (12-4-17) is second in the Eastern Conference.