 

Rapids move into 3-way tie for West lead, beating Dynamo 1-0

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/31/2021 6:07 PM

HOUSTON -- Dominique Badji scored in the 58th minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamos 1-0 on Sunday to tie Sporting Kansas City and Seattle for the Western Conference lead.

Badji accepted a pass just inside the box and turned to left foot it low into the far corner, helping the Rapids improve to 16-7-10. Will Yarbrough made six saves for his 13th shutout of the season.

 

Houston (6-15-12) has lost four straight to Colorado.

MINNESOTA UNIRTED 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Franco Fragapane and Emanuel Reynoso scored in Minnesota's victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Minnesota (13-11-9) jumped from eighth to fifth in the Western Conference.

Khiry Shelton scored for Kansas City (17-8-7).

NASHVILLE 1, ORLANDO CITY 1, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hany Mukhtar tied it for Nashville early in the second half, preventing Orlando City from clinching a playoff spot.

Daryl Dike scored in the 18th minute for Orlando (12-9-12). Nashville (12-4-17) is second in the Eastern Conference.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 