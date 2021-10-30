Indiana takes on Toronto, looks to end 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (3-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pacers -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup with Toronto as losers of three games in a row.

Indiana went 34-38 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Pacers averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free throw line and 36.9 from 3-point range.

Toronto finished 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 43.6 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors defeated the Pacers 118-100 in their last meeting on Oct. 27. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points, and Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 18 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Kelan Martin: out (hamstring), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee), Caris LeVert: out (back).

Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.