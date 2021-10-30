 

Portland Trail Blazers to play the Charlotte Hornets on the road

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/30/2021 7:00 AM

Portland Trail Blazers (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

 

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets play the Portland Trail Blazers.

Charlotte went 33-39 overall with an 18-18 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Hornets averaged 109.5 points per game last season, 45.9 in the paint, 17.7 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

Portland went 23-19 in Western Conference play and 22-14 on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 21.3 assists per game on 41.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Terry Rozier: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Tony Snell: out (right foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

