New Orleans hosts New York, aims to stop home skid

By Associated Press
Posted10/30/2021 7:00 AM

New York Knicks (4-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-5, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

 

LINE: Pelicans -5.5; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its three-game home skid with a win against New York.

New Orleans went 31-41 overall with an 18-18 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans averaged 26 assists per game on 42.5 made field goals last season.

New York went 41-30 overall with a 16-20 record on the road last season. The Knicks shot 45.6% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (foot), Garrett Temple: out (left ankle).

Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

