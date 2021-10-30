Sacramento puts road win streak on the line against Dallas

Sacramento Kings (3-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Kings take on Dallas.

Dallas finished 42-30 overall and 21-21 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 110.2 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.

Sacramento went 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Kings averaged 113.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (back), Sterling Brown: out (ankle).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.