Montreal faces New York on 3-game draw streak

CF Montreal (11-10-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (12-12-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -110, Montreal +303, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits New York after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Red Bulls are 12-10-7 in conference games. Kyle Duncan is fourth in league action with 10 cards, all of them yellow. New York has 68 cards, racking up two red cards.

Montreal is 11-9-10 in Eastern Conference games. Djordje Mihailovic is third in league action with 11 assists. Montreal has 28 assists.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patryk Klimala leads New York with eight goals. Omir Fernandez has three goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

Mihailovic has four goals and 11 assists for Montreal. Romell Quioto has six goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York: 6-2-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Montreal: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Omir Fernandez (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

Montreal: Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Romell Quioto (injured), Jean-Aniel Assi (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.