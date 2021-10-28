 

Halep overcomes back injury to reach quarters in Romania

  Simona Halep, of Romania, reacts after losing a point to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif.

    Simona Halep, of Romania, reacts after losing a point to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. Associated Press

 
Updated 10/28/2021 1:59 PM

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania -- Top-seeded Simona Halep overcame a back injury to defeat Varvara Gracheva of Russia 6-4, 6-2 Thursday and reach the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open.

Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu also had straight-set wins to advance to the last eight of the Romanian indoor event.

 

Halep, who missed Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics due to a calf injury, was visibly hampered in her movement but capitalized on her strong serve and a number of unforced errors by Gracheva.

'The back got blocked and the pain is really big. You cannot really bend much and you cannot move,' Halep said. 'I had this before many times and I just wanted to continue and finish the match.'

Halep next plays fellow Romanian Jacqueline Cristian.

