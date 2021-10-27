Grains higher, livestock mixed.
Updated 10/27/2021 10:54 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 11.25 cents at $7.62 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 22.25 cents at $5.59751a bushel; Dec. oats rose 18.25 cents at $7.1450 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 19.75 cents at $12.56 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up 1.73 cents at $1.2725 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .40 cent at $1.5617 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost .90 cent at $.7272 a pound.
