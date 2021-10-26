Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 10/26/2021 2:25 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 89 cents to $84.65 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 41 cents to $86.40 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.52 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.58 a gallon. November natural gas fell 2 cents to $5.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $13.40 to $1,793.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 50 cents to $24.09 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $4.49 a pound.
The dollar rose to 114.17 Japanese yen from 113.71 yen. The euro fell to $1.1598 from $1.1613.
